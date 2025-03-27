Tharimmune (NASDAQ:THAR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tharimmune (NASDAQ:THAR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Tharimmune Price Performance

NASDAQ THAR traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,464. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average of $2.12. Tharimmune has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $7.46.

Get Tharimmune alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on THAR. RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded shares of Tharimmune to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on shares of Tharimmune in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Tharimmune Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tharimmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of therapeutic candidates for rare, inflammatory, and oncologic diseases. The company's pre-clinical immuno-oncology pipeline includes TH104, a product candidate for the treatment of liver-related and other pruritogenic inflammatory conditions; TH3215 and TH0059 that are product candidates used to treat various solid tumors; and TH1940, which targets programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tharimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tharimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.