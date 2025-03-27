Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. Snail had a return on equity of 136.34% and a net margin of 3.15%.
Snail Trading Down 24.4 %
NASDAQ:SNAL traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $1.23. 106,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,657. The company has a market cap of $45.27 million, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of -0.55. Snail has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $3.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.63.
Snail Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Snail
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- How China’s Recovery Could Boost These 3 Platinum Plays
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Fortinet: A Top Cybersecurity Stock With Growth Catalysts
Receive News & Ratings for Snail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.