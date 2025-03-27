Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. Snail had a return on equity of 136.34% and a net margin of 3.15%.

Snail Trading Down 24.4 %

NASDAQ:SNAL traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $1.23. 106,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,657. The company has a market cap of $45.27 million, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of -0.55. Snail has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $3.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.63.

Snail Company Profile

Snail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes interactive digital entertainment for consumers worldwide. It offers games, content, and support for various platforms, including game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets. Snail, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Culver City, California.

