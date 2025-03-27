Promising Solar Stocks To Follow Today – March 24th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, and GE Vernova are the three Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks refer to the shares of companies involved in the solar energy industry, which includes the production, installation, and maintenance of solar panels and related technologies. These stocks allow investors to gain exposure to the renewable energy sector, benefiting from trends such as rising demand for sustainable power and supportive government policies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $25.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $274.57. 113,391,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,369,780. The stock has a market cap of $883.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.43, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $335.19 and its 200-day moving average is $321.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Berkshire Hathaway stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $522.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,207,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,576,405. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $484.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $468.71. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12 month low of $395.66 and a 12 month high of $530.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of GE Vernova stock traded up $8.64 on Monday, hitting $342.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,962,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,513,832. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $352.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.15. GE Vernova has a one year low of $119.00 and a one year high of $447.50. The stock has a market cap of $94.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.85.

