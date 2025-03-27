Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, DA Davidson Analyst Says

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by DA Davidson from $400.00 to $410.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.07% from the company’s current price.

DUOL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citizens Jmp raised Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group set a $400.00 target price on Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.08.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DUOL

Duolingo Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ DUOL traded up $1.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $333.16. 157,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,326. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.72 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $348.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $322.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Duolingo has a twelve month low of $145.05 and a twelve month high of $441.77.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $209.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.49 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.59%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duolingo will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

In other news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.23, for a total transaction of $3,362,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,208.56. This represents a 99.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 8,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.00, for a total transaction of $2,568,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,850 shares of company stock worth $34,389,695. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DUOL. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Duolingo by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,726,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,263,000 after buying an additional 1,063,327 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Duolingo during the 4th quarter valued at $152,296,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Duolingo by 548.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,659,000 after acquiring an additional 398,259 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,085,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,811,000 after purchasing an additional 378,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter valued at $38,512,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.