AstraZeneca’s (AZN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.80) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,542.80 ($97.11).

LON:AZN traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) on Wednesday, hitting £112.24 ($144.51). The stock had a trading volume of 16,843,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,815,352. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is £115.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is £112.80. The stock has a market cap of £215.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.17. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 9,670 ($124.50) and a 52-week high of £133.88 ($172.37). The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.83.

AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN) is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialisation of prescription medicines, primarily for the treatment of diseases in three therapy areas – Oncology, Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

