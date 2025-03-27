AstraZeneca’s (AZN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.80) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,542.80 ($97.11).
View Our Latest Report on AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca Stock Performance
AstraZeneca Company Profile
AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN) is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialisation of prescription medicines, primarily for the treatment of diseases in three therapy areas – Oncology, Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AstraZeneca
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- How China’s Recovery Could Boost These 3 Platinum Plays
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Fortinet: A Top Cybersecurity Stock With Growth Catalysts
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- 4 Reasons Amazon Stock Can’t Be Ignored Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.