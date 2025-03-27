Short Interest in bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Rises By 1,750.0%

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 1,750.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

bpost NV/SA Stock Performance

Shares of BPOSY remained flat at $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $310.00 million, a P/E ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.10. bpost NV/SA has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter. bpost NV/SA had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 9.66%.

About bpost NV/SA

bpost NV/SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services to individuals, businesses, and public institutions in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Belgium, E-Logistics Eurasia, and E-Logistics North America segments. The company offers collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, periodicals, and parcels, as well as banking and financial products, e-commerce logistics, express delivery, and related services.

