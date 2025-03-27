Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Short Interest Up 2,409.2% in March

Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,700 shares, an increase of 2,409.2% from the February 28th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 953.5 days.

Dno Asa Price Performance

Shares of Dno Asa stock remained flat at $1.22 during trading on Thursday. Dno Asa has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.04.

Dno Asa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th.

About Dno Asa

DNO ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas assets in the Middle East, the North Sea, and West Africa. The company holds 75% operating interests in the Tawke and Peshkabir fields, and 64% operating interests in the e Baeshiqa license located in the Kurdistan region of Iraq; has production licenses across 10 fields Norway and two fields in the United Kingdom; and operating interests in the producing Block CI-27, as well as operates the exploration Block CI-12 in West Africa.

