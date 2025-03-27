Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) Short Interest Update

Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 2,300.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Eramet Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ERMAY remained flat at $5.97 during midday trading on Thursday. Eramet has a 52 week low of $5.02 and a 52 week high of $12.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.03.

Get Eramet alerts:

Eramet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

ERAMET SA operates as a mining and metallurgical company in France, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company extracts and processes manganese ore and nickel ore; and extracts and develops mineral sands. It also produces ferronickel, nickel pig iron, briquettes, nickel salts, high purity nickel, nickel ferroalloys, and alloy steel and casting; manganese alloys, such as high-carbon ferromanganese, silicomanganese, low and medium-carbon ferromanganese, and low-carbon silicomanganese for use in batteries, pigments, construction, and automotive industries; and mineral sands, such as titanium dioxide, high-purity pig iron, zircon, and ilmenite used in ceramics and pigments.

Receive News & Ratings for Eramet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eramet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.