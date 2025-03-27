GetBusy (LON:GETB) Announces Earnings Results

GetBusy (LON:GETB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 1.77 ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. GetBusy had a net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%.
Shares of LON:GETB opened at GBX 52 ($0.67) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £26.36 million, a P/E ratio of 49.62 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 53.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 56.14. GetBusy has a 52 week low of GBX 48 ($0.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 73.50 ($0.95). The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -57.60.
