Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $344,000 Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,238 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 4,920 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,532 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 93,383 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $14,345,000 after acquiring an additional 13,757 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,201 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $158.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $149.43 and a twelve month high of $230.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.47 and a 200-day moving average of $163.92.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Melius started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Melius Research began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 19,287 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $3,275,511.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,010.46. This trade represents a 48.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.24, for a total transaction of $246,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,376.32. The trade was a 6.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,968 shares of company stock worth $4,685,077 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

