Susquehanna Has Lowered Expectations for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stock Price

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its target price decreased by analysts at Susquehanna from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CNI. Evercore ISI upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.02.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CNI traded down $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $99.36. 179,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,784. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $93.64 and a one year high of $132.73. The company has a market capitalization of $62.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 11,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

