Huron Consulting Group’s (HURN) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $167.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.13% from the company’s current price.

HURN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.25.

Huron Consulting Group Trading Up 0.9 %

HURN traded up $1.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $143.81. 9,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,662. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Huron Consulting Group has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $153.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 0.53.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.38. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $399.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James H. Roth sold 8,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total value of $1,289,991.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,400,766.33. This represents a 13.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 27,672 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total transaction of $4,037,621.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,118 shares in the company, valued at $11,835,927.38. This represents a 25.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,140 shares of company stock worth $10,492,517 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 538,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,512,000 after buying an additional 121,371 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,197,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 20.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 395,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,306,000 after buying an additional 67,239 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at $7,427,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,336,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

