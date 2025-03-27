PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.10 and last traded at $20.42, with a volume of 8490 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PDFS shares. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PDFS

PDF Solutions Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $798.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.95 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.87.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $50.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.40 million. PDF Solutions had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 3.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PDF Solutions news, CEO John Kachig Kibarian purchased 34,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $783,316.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,507,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,162,153.60. This represents a 1.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael B. Gustafson acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.06 per share, with a total value of $92,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,556.44. This represents a 21.54 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDF Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDFS. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PDF Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in PDF Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in PDF Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in PDF Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.