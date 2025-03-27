Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $128.98 and last traded at $126.52, with a volume of 1794 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $125.82.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.75 and its 200-day moving average is $116.00.

Institutional Trading of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Vertex Planning Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF

