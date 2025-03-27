Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Trading Up 0.3% – Should You Buy?

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.75 and last traded at $24.29. 21,661,788 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 102,023,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Intel from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, HSBC raised Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.04.

Intel Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average of $22.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 41,904 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 22.6% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 162,757 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Intel by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,114 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

