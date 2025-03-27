Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Stock Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,213,515 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,642 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $204,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 326.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 16,692 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 26.9% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $573,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,134,000 after acquiring an additional 14,970 shares during the period.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James Winston King sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $47,190.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,981,153.92. The trade was a 0.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $52,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,845,281.32. The trade was a 0.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,180 shares of company stock worth $7,159,763 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GWRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, March 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $228.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

NYSE:GWRE opened at $193.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 537.72, a P/E/G ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.31. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.00 and a 52-week high of $219.59.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.44). Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $289.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.74 million. Analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.