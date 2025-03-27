Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Short Interest Update

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 1,987.5% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Suzuki Motor stock traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $50.27. 17,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,825. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.00 and its 200-day moving average is $45.28. The firm has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.58. Suzuki Motor has a one year low of $34.20 and a one year high of $53.83.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. As a group, analysts anticipate that Suzuki Motor will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

