Short Interest in Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Rises By 1,300.0%

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Telecom Italia Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TIAIY remained flat at $3.41 during trading on Thursday. 51 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.05. Telecom Italia has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $3.51.

Telecom Italia Company Profile

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for top, public sector and large account customers.

