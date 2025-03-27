Short Interest in Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Rises By 1,300.0%

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Telecom Italia Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TIAIY remained flat at $3.41 during trading on Thursday. 51 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.05. Telecom Italia has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $3.51.
Telecom Italia Company Profile
