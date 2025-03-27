SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,300 shares, an increase of 197.7% from the February 28th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 773,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently weighed in on SSEZY shares. Citigroup raised shares of SSE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSE
SSE Stock Up 0.8 %
About SSE
SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SSE
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- How China’s Recovery Could Boost These 3 Platinum Plays
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Fortinet: A Top Cybersecurity Stock With Growth Catalysts
Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.