SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,300 shares, an increase of 197.7% from the February 28th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 773,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SSEZY shares. Citigroup raised shares of SSE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

SSE Stock Up 0.8 %

About SSE

OTCMKTS:SSEZY traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,775. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.70. SSE has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $27.01.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

