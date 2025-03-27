UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lowered its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,502 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $26,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 72,800.0% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,442,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,696,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of FI opened at $221.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $124.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $221.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.28. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.98 and a 12 month high of $238.59.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total transaction of $10,599,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,637,326.05. The trade was a 16.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FI. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Fiserv from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Fiserv from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Fiserv from $214.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.