Avon Protection (LON:AVON) Given Hold Rating at Shore Capital

Avon Protection (LON:AVON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports.

Avon Protection Price Performance

Shares of AVON stock remained flat at GBX 1,490 ($19.18) during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,743. Avon Protection has a twelve month low of GBX 1,040 ($13.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,558 ($20.06). The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,457.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,369.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £557.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avon Protection

In other news, insider Rich Cashin sold 7,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,421 ($18.30), for a total transaction of £111,221.67 ($143,197.72). Insiders have purchased 30 shares of company stock worth $44,520 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Avon Protection Company Profile

We are a world leader in protective equipment, with a reputation for innovative design, high-performance quality and specialist materials expertise.

Our two businesses, Avon Protection and Team Wendy, supply our respiratory and head protection portfolio to customers across the globe from our manufacturing sites in the UK and North America.

With over 900 talented people our shared purpose and core beliefs are to be #FIERCE about Protecting Lives.

