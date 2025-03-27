Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 356,300 shares, a growth of 2,971.6% from the February 28th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 132.0 days.
Thungela Resources Price Performance
Shares of TNGRF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.84. 280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,697. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.78. Thungela Resources has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $7.94.
Thungela Resources Company Profile
