Short Interest in HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Rises By 3,100.0%

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 3,100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.0 days.
HLS Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HLTRF traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.20. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923. HLS Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.66.
HLS Therapeutics Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than HLS Therapeutics
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- How China’s Recovery Could Boost These 3 Platinum Plays
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Fortinet: A Top Cybersecurity Stock With Growth Catalysts
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- 4 Reasons Amazon Stock Can’t Be Ignored Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for HLS Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HLS Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.