Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 330,500 shares, an increase of 2,502.4% from the February 28th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,092,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Green Thumb Industries Trading Down 1.8 %

OTCMKTS:GTBIF traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $5.52. 1,601,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,384. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.30. Green Thumb Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.37 and a fifty-two week high of $16.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day moving average of $8.47.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $294.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.66 million. Green Thumb Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 3.39%. As a group, analysts predict that Green Thumb Industries will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

