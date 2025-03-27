Brian Joseph Oreilly Sells 8,000 Shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Stock

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) insider Brian Joseph Oreilly sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,620. This represents a 7.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Greenlight Capital Re Price Performance

NASDAQ:GLRE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.77. 19,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,473. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $475.77 million, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.86. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $15.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.92.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($1.40). Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $143.76 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Institutional Trading of Greenlight Capital Re

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLRE. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 930,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,027,000 after buying an additional 136,935 shares during the period. Castalian Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,698,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Greenlight Capital Re in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,341,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,188,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 180,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 77,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

