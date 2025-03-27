Critical Review: Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) versus enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN)

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) and Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for enGene and Biogen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get enGene alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score enGene 0 1 8 1 3.00 Biogen 0 17 13 0 2.43

enGene presently has a consensus price target of $25.22, indicating a potential upside of 443.11%. Biogen has a consensus price target of $213.33, indicating a potential upside of 50.51%. Given enGene’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe enGene is more favorable than Biogen.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio enGene N/A N/A -$55.14 million ($1.52) -3.06 Biogen $9.68 billion 2.14 $1.63 billion $11.19 12.67

This table compares enGene and Biogen”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Biogen has higher revenue and earnings than enGene. enGene is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biogen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

enGene has a beta of -0.61, indicating that its share price is 161% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biogen has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.2% of enGene shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of Biogen shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of enGene shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Biogen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares enGene and Biogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets enGene N/A -16.69% -14.27% Biogen 16.87% 14.98% 8.76%

Summary

Biogen beats enGene on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About enGene

(Get Free Report)

enGene Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary enGene, Inc., operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin. The company was founded in 2023 and is based in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

About Biogen

(Get Free Report)

Biogen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS. It offers RITUXAN for treating non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), rheumatoid arthritis, two forms of ANCA-associated vasculitis, and pemphigus vulgaris; RITUXAN HYCELA for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and CLL; GAZYVA to treat CLL and follicular lymphoma; OCREVUS for relapsing MS and primary progressive MS; LUNSUMIO to treat relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma; glofitamab for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma; and other anti-CD20 therapies. In addition, the company is developing various products for the treatment of MS, Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, neuromuscular disorders, Parkinson’s disease and movement disorders, neuropsychiatry, genetic neurodevelopmental disorders, and biosimilars, which are under various stages of development. It has collaboration and license agreements with Acorda Therapeutics, Inc.; Alkermes Pharma Ireland Limited; Denali Therapeutics Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; Neurimmune SubOne AG; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd.; Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.; and Sage Therapeutics, Inc., as well as collaboration with Fujirebio to potentially identify and develop blood-based biomarkers for tau pathology in the brain. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for enGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.