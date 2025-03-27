NEOS Investment Management LLC Purchases 15,325 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,325 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $9,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $415,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $4,887,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $3,405,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Boston Scientific by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 105,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after acquiring an additional 20,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.91.

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 12,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total value of $1,265,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,398 shares in the company, valued at $2,573,501.04. The trade was a 32.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,119 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $370,792.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,416.38. The trade was a 10.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,302 shares of company stock worth $14,319,269. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $102.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $151.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $66.80 and a one year high of $107.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 11.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

