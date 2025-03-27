NEOS Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,525 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,686 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises about 0.6% of NEOS Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $23,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on TMUS. Oppenheimer raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.80.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS opened at $262.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $299.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $250.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.90. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.14 and a 1 year high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.40%.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,533. The trade was a 18.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.