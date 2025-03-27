NEOS Investment Management LLC Acquires 11,237 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,476 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,237 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,131 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.4% in the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 36,303 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 19,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MDT opened at $88.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $113.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.96 and a 1 year high of $96.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.04.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 85.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDT. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Medtronic from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 9,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total value of $792,038.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,273,330.28. The trade was a 19.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

