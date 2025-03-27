Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Issues Earnings Results

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 28.01 ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Fevertree Drinks had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 9.30%.

Fevertree Drinks Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Fevertree Drinks stock traded up GBX 7.53 ($0.10) on Thursday, hitting GBX 795.53 ($10.24). The company had a trading volume of 405,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,325. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 714.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 722.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 3.21. Fevertree Drinks has a twelve month low of GBX 608.50 ($7.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,220 ($15.71). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.35, a P/E/G ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Fevertree Drinks Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a GBX 11.12 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Fevertree Drinks’s previous dividend of $5.85. Fevertree Drinks’s payout ratio is presently 90.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Fevertree Drinks

In other news, insider Andrew Branchflower acquired 31,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 785 ($10.11) per share, for a total transaction of £248,750.80 ($320,266.25). 10.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fevertree Drinks PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers Indian, Mediterranean, summer garden, elderflower, cucumber, damson and sloe berry, rhubarb and raspberry, aromatic, lemon, and Clementine tonic water products; pink grapefruit, soda water, raspberry and orange blossom, Mexican lime, Italian blood orange, white grape and apricot sodas; Silician, premium, and Madagascan cola and lemonades; British apple with garden mint, ginger, Sicilian lemonade, sparkling Mexican lime, Italian white grape and apricot, and light raspberry and rose lemonade softdrinks; and gingers.

