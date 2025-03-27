Alpha Growth (LON:ALGW) Posts Earnings Results

Alpha Growth (LON:ALGW – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.20 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Alpha Growth had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%.
Alpha Growth Stock Performance
Shares of ALGW stock traded up GBX 0.02 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 0.52 ($0.01). 3,965,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,810,794. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.64. Alpha Growth has a 52-week low of GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 2.50 ($0.03).
About Alpha Growth
