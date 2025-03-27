Alpha Growth (LON:ALGW) Posts Earnings Results

Alpha Growth (LON:ALGW – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.20 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Alpha Growth had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%.

Alpha Growth Stock Performance

Shares of ALGW stock traded up GBX 0.02 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 0.52 ($0.01). 3,965,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,810,794. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.64. Alpha Growth has a 52-week low of GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 2.50 ($0.03).

About Alpha Growth

Alpha Growth plc focuses on providing advisory services, strategies, performance monitoring, and analytical services to holders of senior life settlement assets in North America. The company is involved in the fund management and insurance businesses. Alpha Growth plc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

