Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Increases Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,445 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 20,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 829.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 7,095 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,076.5% in the 4th quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 969.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 386,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $66,696,000 after acquiring an additional 350,485 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Broadcom from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Broadcom from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.48.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, Director Check Kian Low sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.35, for a total value of $11,296,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,606,317.50. This trade represents a 29.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total value of $918,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,296. This trade represents a 7.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,000 shares of company stock worth $27,334,060. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $179.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.76 and a 12 month high of $251.88. The stock has a market cap of $842.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.88.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.46%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

