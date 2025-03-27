Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,138,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 82,725 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $105,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GILD. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Core Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 21,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 11,513 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 142,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total transaction of $13,822,739.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,626,253.06. This represents a 52.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 302,785 shares of company stock worth $30,503,250 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 1.3 %

GILD opened at $109.27 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.46. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.07 and a 52 week high of $119.96. The firm has a market cap of $136.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.32, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 31.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 854.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. DZ Bank raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.52.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

