Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Grows Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 363.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Collier Financial bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.45.

Bank of America Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $42.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.86. The company has a market cap of $325.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $34.15 and a 12-month high of $48.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.12 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.