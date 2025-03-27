Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations Purchases Shares of 33,674 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 33,674 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,438,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 148,056 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after purchasing an additional 29,690 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 384,906 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,123,000 after purchasing an additional 16,032 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 187.1% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 149,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $13,599,000 after buying an additional 97,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Starbucks by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,949,296 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $180,466,000 after buying an additional 162,897 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $97.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $111.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $117.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.12.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

