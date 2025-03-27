Financial Counselors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $12,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cintas in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Cintas from $236.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Cintas from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Cintas from $209.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.79.

Cintas Stock Up 5.8 %

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $204.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $162.16 and a 1-year high of $228.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.75 and a 200 day moving average of $208.89. The firm has a market cap of $82.61 billion, a PE ratio of 49.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.41.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

