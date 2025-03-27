Personal Group (LON:PGH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Personal Group (LON:PGH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 17.70 ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Personal Group had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 13.49%.

Personal Group Stock Up 3.3 %

LON PGH opened at GBX 247.92 ($3.19) on Thursday. Personal Group has a 52 week low of GBX 152 ($1.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 248 ($3.19). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 206.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 193.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £76.42 million, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.46.

Personal Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.31%. This is an increase from Personal Group’s previous dividend of $6.50. Personal Group’s payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Personal Group from GBX 209 ($2.69) to GBX 316 ($4.07) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Personal Group

Personal Group Holdings Plc (AIM: PGH) is a workforce benefits and health insurance provider. Its vision is to be the champion of affordable and accessible insurance and benefits, keeping businesses and their employees happy, healthy and protected. The Group is proud to support the health and wellbeing of c.

See Also

