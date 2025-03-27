Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 2,129 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 462,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $101,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank grew its stake in International Business Machines by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 5,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 23,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 585,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,373,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,195,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,148,717,000 after buying an additional 294,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $10,653,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.1 %

IBM stock opened at $250.26 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $162.62 and a one year high of $266.45. The company has a market capitalization of $232.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $248.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on International Business Machines from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IBM

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In related news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total value of $6,715,644.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,007 shares in the company, valued at $11,387,221.07. The trade was a 37.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.