Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (OTCMKTS:PFFVF) Short Interest Update

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (OTCMKTS:PFFVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 3,700.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PFFVF remained flat at $169.53 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.68 and a 200 day moving average of $161.18. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 12-month low of $154.02 and a 12-month high of $181.30.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Company Profile

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, sells, and services vacuum pumps, components and instruments, and systems in Germany, France, rest of Europe, the United States, Republic of Korea, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers isolation valves, pressure control valves; leak detection with tracer gases, air, and leak detection solutions; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and diaphragm pumps.

