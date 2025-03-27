Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (OTCMKTS:PFFVF) Short Interest Update

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (OTCMKTS:PFFVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 3,700.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PFFVF remained flat at $169.53 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.68 and a 200 day moving average of $161.18. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 12-month low of $154.02 and a 12-month high of $181.30.
Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Company Profile
