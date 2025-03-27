Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 4,300.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Oriental Land to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Oriental Land Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:OLCLY traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.47. The company had a trading volume of 50,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,601. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.94. The firm has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 0.41. Oriental Land has a 1-year low of $19.71 and a 1-year high of $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oriental Land had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Research analysts predict that Oriental Land will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Oriental Land Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel, as well as Tokyo Disney Resort Toy Story Hotel.

