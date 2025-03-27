Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Short Interest Up 3,300.0% in March

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 3,300.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Dundee Stock Down 2.5 %

OTCMKTS DDEJF traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $1.58. 17,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 36.87 and a current ratio of 36.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.21. The company has a market cap of $141.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.52. Dundee has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $1.70.

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Dundee Company Profile

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises.

