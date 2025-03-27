IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Sells 3,900 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,690 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 12,145 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 12.3% during the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,666 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 20.3% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 192,719 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $18,538,000 after purchasing an additional 32,584 shares in the last quarter. RBO & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. RBO & Co. LLC now owns 149,444 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RS Crum Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 16,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Prescient Securities decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.64.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of DIS stock opened at $100.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $181.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $83.91 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.04.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.