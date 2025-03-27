IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $8.23 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lessened its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International makes up about 1.0% of IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $8,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,437,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,910,477,000 after acquiring an additional 931,776 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mondelez International by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,151,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,459,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,247 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,204,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,906,000 after purchasing an additional 341,203 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,255,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,354,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,458,000 after purchasing an additional 326,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $66.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $76.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.87 and its 200-day moving average is $64.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 54.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Argus downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.70.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

