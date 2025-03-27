NEOS Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 176,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,254 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $10,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 22,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 82.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $25,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 14.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,255,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,894,000 after buying an additional 2,268,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 15.1% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Mondelez International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.70.

MDLZ stock opened at $66.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.92. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $76.06. The company has a market capitalization of $85.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.97%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

