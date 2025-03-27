TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.45-2.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.9-14.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.72 billion. TD SYNNEX also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 2.450-2.950 EPS.

SNX stock opened at $125.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.24. TD SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $107.84 and a 1 year high of $145.10.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $14.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.79 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This is a positive change from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 22.11%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research increased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.75.

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.08, for a total transaction of $193,400.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,891.44. This trade represents a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Hume sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.62, for a total value of $2,352,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,080 shares in the company, valued at $13,065,229.60. This trade represents a 15.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,172 shares of company stock valued at $6,353,261. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

