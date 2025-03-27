UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Buys 283,506 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 65.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 713,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283,506 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $51,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CP stock opened at $73.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.68. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $89.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.1318 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.08.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

