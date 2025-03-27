Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Trading Up 0.7% – Time to Buy?

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $294.88 and last traded at $294.04. 14,006 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 154,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $292.04.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Primerica from $313.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Primerica from $313.00 to $304.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Primerica in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Primerica from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Primerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.86.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.12.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.22. Primerica had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 15.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.25%.

In other Primerica news, insider Nicholas Adam Jendusa sold 234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total value of $65,555.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,030. This trade represents a 53.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.90, for a total value of $565,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,852.90. This trade represents a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,234 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,575. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter worth about $34,191,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Primerica by 254.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 116,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,558,000 after purchasing an additional 83,477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Primerica by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 779,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,691,000 after purchasing an additional 82,921 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Primerica by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 131,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,655,000 after purchasing an additional 60,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 2,508.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 57,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,606,000 after buying an additional 55,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

