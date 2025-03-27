PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Posts Earnings Results

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.10, Zacks reports.

PDS Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDSB opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. PDS Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $4.56. The stock has a market cap of $47.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average of $2.18.

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PDS Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing a pipeline of targeted cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.