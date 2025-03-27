Microlise Group plc (LON:SAAS) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.24 Per Share

Microlise Group plc (LON:SAAS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.24 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This is a 117.5% increase from Microlise Group’s previous dividend of $0.57. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Microlise Group Trading Up 7.6 %

Shares of LON SAAS opened at GBX 111.88 ($1.44) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Microlise Group has a one year low of GBX 88 ($1.13) and a one year high of GBX 178 ($2.29). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 108.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 110.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £129.55 million, a PE ratio of 95.75 and a beta of 0.19.

Microlise Group (LON:SAAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported GBX 4.19 ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Microlise Group had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 2.14%. As a group, analysts predict that Microlise Group will post 5.5260831 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Microlise Group

Microlise is a leading provider of transport management software to fleet operators helping them to improve efficiency, safety, and reduce emissions

These improvements are delivered through reduced fuel use, reduced mileage travelled, improved driver performance, fewer accidents, elimination of paperwork and delivery of an enhanced customer experience

Established in 1982, Microlise is an award-winning business with around 350 employees based at the Group’s headquarters in Nottingham, as part of a total staff of 500 globally with international offices in France, India and Australia

