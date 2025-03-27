UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Short Interest Update

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRYGet Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, a decline of 79.7% from the February 28th total of 249,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,226,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

UniCredit Price Performance

OTCMKTS UNCRY opened at $29.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.54. UniCredit has a 12 month low of $17.16 and a 12 month high of $30.19.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. provides commercial banking services in Italy, Germany, Central Europe, and Eastern Europe. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides corporate finance advisory, rating advisory, financial sponsor, patient capital, capital structure advisory, and finance solutions, as well as securities services.

